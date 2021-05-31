Advertisement

NY picks site for first state-owned veterans cemetery

Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus, N.Y.
Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus, N.Y.(Pomerance ,Benjamin (OGS) | New York State Division of Veterans' Services)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROMULUS, N.Y. (AP) - A cemetery built on the grounds of a former military site in western New York has been chosen to become the state’s first official veterans’ cemetery.

Designating the Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery as the state’s official resting place for veterans means New York can apply for federal funds for its development and other costs. New York is one of the few states in the country that does not currently have an official state veterans cemetery.

The cemetery, in Romulus, New York, is on the grounds of what was the Sampson Naval Training Station and Sampson Air Force Base. 

