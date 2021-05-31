Police cracking down on speeders, distracted drivers over holiday

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Memorial Day weekend is one of the most dangerous times of year on the roads, and with AAA projecting 60% more people traveling this year over last, police say they will be out in force.

“Click it or Ticket” is a big part of Memorial Day weekend. Police are checking for people without seatbelts, along with speeding and distracted driving. “Usually, it’s a lot of traffic. I haven’t seen too much today because of the weather,” said Rutland County Sheriff Department’s Lt. Kevin Geno.

But people have been speeding. On a ride-along, we saw Geno stop five vehicles in about an hour-and-a-half. “Hi, Lt. Geno, Rutland County Sherrif’s. The reason I stopped you, you’re going 68 in a 50,” Geno told one offender.

Rutland County Sheriff Department's Lt. Kevin Geno on patrol in Castleton this weekend. (WCAX)

“A lot of high speeds -- anywhere from 15 to 40 mph miles over the limit,” Geno said. None of the drivers pulled over would comment, but others we spoke with say the police presence this weekend helps.

“I would say it’s necessary. I think people are pretty excited to have restrictions lifted, so there are definitely a lot more people driving around, a lot more out-of-state plates,” said Catherine Heatley of Rutland.

And people from out of state agree that Click it or Ticket is necessary. “I think so. Like I said, the roads have been smooth. There haven’t been any incidents going on,” said steve Weldon from Baltimore.

According to the Vermont Highway Safety Commission, there were 61 highway fatalities in 2020, up from 47 in 2019. The ten-year average between 2011 and 2020 is also 61.

“Crash fatalities as of yesterday -- we’re at 21 fatalities compared to nine last year. It’s the highest it’s been in five years,” Lt. Geno said. The next highest was 2017, when there were 20 fatalities by May 30th. “Most of our fatalities are resulting from impaired driving, speeding, not wearing your seatbelt, lane deviation, distracted driving.”

Geno says they have no quotas to fill by the end of the month or during the current campaign, just a desire to keep folks safe. “If we went out today and we didn’t see any violations, that would be great, but we know that’s not going to happen,” he said.

Click it or Ticket ends June 6th.

