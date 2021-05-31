Advertisement

Police cracking down on speeders, distracted drivers over holiday

Rutland County Sheriff Department's Lt. Kevin Geno on patrol in Castleton this weekend.
Rutland County Sheriff Department's Lt. Kevin Geno on patrol in Castleton this weekend.(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Memorial Day weekend is one of the most dangerous times of year on the roads, and with AAA projecting 60% more people traveling this year over last, police say they will be out in force.

“Click it or Ticket” is a big part of Memorial Day weekend. Police are checking for people without seatbelts, along with speeding and distracted driving. “Usually, it’s a lot of traffic. I haven’t seen too much today because of the weather,” said Rutland County Sheriff Department’s Lt. Kevin Geno.

But people have been speeding. On a ride-along, we saw Geno stop five vehicles in about an hour-and-a-half. “Hi, Lt. Geno, Rutland County Sherrif’s. The reason I stopped you, you’re going 68 in a 50,” Geno told one offender.

Rutland County Sheriff Department's Lt. Kevin Geno on patrol in Castleton this weekend.
Rutland County Sheriff Department's Lt. Kevin Geno on patrol in Castleton this weekend.(WCAX)

“A lot of high speeds -- anywhere from 15 to 40 mph miles over the limit,” Geno said. None of the drivers pulled over would comment, but others we spoke with say the police presence this weekend helps.

“I would say it’s necessary. I think people are pretty excited to have restrictions lifted, so there are definitely a lot more people driving around, a lot more out-of-state plates,” said Catherine Heatley of Rutland.

And people from out of state agree that Click it or Ticket is necessary. “I think so. Like I said, the roads have been smooth. There haven’t been any incidents going on,” said steve Weldon from Baltimore.

According to the Vermont Highway Safety Commission, there were 61 highway fatalities in 2020, up from 47 in 2019. The ten-year average between 2011 and 2020 is also 61.

“Crash fatalities as of yesterday -- we’re at 21 fatalities compared to nine last year. It’s the highest it’s been in five years,” Lt. Geno said. The next highest was 2017, when there were 20 fatalities by May 30th. “Most of our fatalities are resulting from impaired driving, speeding, not wearing your seatbelt, lane deviation, distracted driving.”

Geno says they have no quotas to fill by the end of the month or during the current campaign, just a desire to keep folks safe. “If we went out today and we didn’t see any violations, that would be great, but we know that’s not going to happen,” he said.

Click it or Ticket ends June 6th.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a panhandler was robbed at the I-89 exit 15 off-ramp in Winooski Sunday morning.
Police: Panhandler robbed and assaulted in Winooski
One person is injured after a house fire in Colchester on May 28, 2021
One person injured in Colchester house fire
Winooski
Vermont bars can now stay open later
Rescue crews were busy again this weekend helping another hiker on Camel’s Hump.
59-year-old rescued on Camel’s Hump
File image
Black bear treks 50 miles to New Hampshire in 10 days

Latest News

Camel's Hump from Mt. Hunger/File
Hikers urged to be prepared for the worst
Walk-in vaccination clinic at Waterbury Ambulance Monday.
Walk-in vaccination clinics make final push to 80%
Neshobe School students observe Memorial Day tradition in Brandon.
Brandon celebrates Memorial Day tradition
Pack 620 helps out in Underhill and Jericho this Memorial Day.
Local scout troop lends a hand on Memorial Day