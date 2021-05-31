Advertisement

Police investigate shots fired in Claremont, N.H.

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are on the lookout for a person they say fired shots in Claremont, New Hampshire.

Officers confirmed at least one shot struck a nearby apartment building in the area of Walnut and Sullivan Streets around 10 p.m. Friday.

The department says no person was hit by any of the bullets. The suspect reportedly fled towards Pleasant Street but was not located afterward.

If anyone has information, they should reach out to the Claremont Police Department Detective Joshua Peavey at 603-504-0234 or jpeavey@claremontnh.com.

