Richmond Police look into graffiti uptick under bridges

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities asking for help after a rise in graffiti under bridges.

Richmond Police say they’ve seen the uptick under bridges in the areas of Verburg Lane and Johnnie Brook Road

They say they painted over graffiti and now new graffiti has been appearing at an increasing rate.

Police say they are looking for any information that may be helpful in finding out who’s responsible for it.

