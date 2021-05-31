Shelburne Museum poised for summer reopening

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - After a pandemic-shortened season last summer, the Shelburne Museum on Wednesday is ready to welcome back visitors.

And from its beautiful landscaping and gardens to a host of new exhibits, there’s a lot to look forward to.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with museum director Tom Denenberg about the challenges of the past year and what approach they will take going forward.

Click here for a complete listing of exhibits and visitor information.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.