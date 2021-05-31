Advertisement

Stowe Pinnacle’s unofficial guide returned to owner

Sammy, the unofficial guide of the Stowe Pinnacle Trail, is back home.
Sammy, the unofficial guide of the Stowe Pinnacle Trail, is back home.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A dog known for accompanying hikers in Stowe is back home safe after concerns that he was taken.

Sammy is a 12-year-old golden retriever known as the unofficial guide on the Stowe Pinnacle Trail. He was commonly seen on the trail or summit with hikers, along with the local family’s other golden retriever, Baylor, who died last fall.

The owners reported Sammy missing Sunday after he was reportedly taken by someone else. Sammy was safely returned Monday morning

“I think they just assumed he was a stray, which I understand. It’s kind of a weird situation, so I have no hard feelings. I just was worried Sammy wouldn’t know where he was,” said Maria Schafer, Sammy’s owner.

Schafer says that if you hike the Stowe Pinnacle Trail this summer, don’t be surprised if you run into Sammy.

Related Story:

Baylor, golden retriever who joined Stowe hikers, dies at 12

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a panhandler was robbed at the I-89 exit 15 off-ramp in Winooski Sunday morning.
Police: Panhandler robbed and assaulted in Winooski
File image
Black bear treks 50 miles to New Hampshire in 10 days
Max Misch-File photo
Bennington ‘white nationalist’ charged with witness tampering
Rescue crews were busy again this weekend helping another hiker on Camel’s Hump.
59-year-old rescued on Camel’s Hump
Vermont Thunder gets underway on I-89 in Sharon Sunday.
Vermont Thunder rides again; bikers trek 130 miles to honor veterans

Latest News

UVM professor plays the trumpet to honor those on Memorial Day
UVM professor trumpets in honor of the fallen for Taps Across America
UVM professor plays the trumpet to honor those on Memorial Day
UVM professor trumpets in honor of the fallen for Taps Across America
Vermonters out shopping on Memorial Day
Church Street businesses encouraged by bustling Memorial Day Weekend
Vermonters out shopping on Memorial Day
Church Street businesses encouraged by bustling Memorial Day Weekend
Car crash in Cambridge, claims the life of one woman
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge