Stowe Pinnacle’s unofficial guide returned to owner

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A dog known for accompanying hikers in Stowe is back home safe after concerns that he was taken.

Sammy is a 12-year-old golden retriever known as the unofficial guide on the Stowe Pinnacle Trail. He was commonly seen on the trail or summit with hikers, along with the local family’s other golden retriever, Baylor, who died last fall.

The owners reported Sammy missing Sunday after he was reportedly taken by someone else. Sammy was safely returned Monday morning

“I think they just assumed he was a stray, which I understand. It’s kind of a weird situation, so I have no hard feelings. I just was worried Sammy wouldn’t know where he was,” said Maria Schafer, Sammy’s owner.

Schafer says that if you hike the Stowe Pinnacle Trail this summer, don’t be surprised if you run into Sammy.

