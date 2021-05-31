Police: Panhandler robbed and assaulted in Winooski

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Vermont panhandler was robbed and assaulted.

Vermont State Police say it happened on Interstate 89 Northbound at the Exit 15 off ramp just before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

We’re told a white and black male got out of a newer model white BMW and physically assaulted a man who was panhandling there, taking his money.

Police say one witness and the victim saw people stopping and recording the altercation, however, no other witnesses have come forward.

