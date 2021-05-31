Vt. prison reform bill awaits governor’s signature

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A year-and-a-half after allegations surfaced of drug and sexual abuse by corrections officers at Vermont’s only women’s prison, state lawmakers have taken steps to reform the department. A bill on the governor’s desk would create a nine-member commission to improve oversight, and a new investigative unit would examine inmate deaths, escapes, and other incidents.

“We’re not looking to become a police department. We’re looking to be able to look at events and put in an investigative process to determine whether we are in compliance or not,” said Vt. Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker.

The measure also bans sexual relationships between guards and anyone under corrections supervision, including those on parole. And there’s a framework for more accountability. The Criminal Justice Council will also study the certification process of corrections officers and will report back to lawmakers. “Parole and corrections officers are not always held to the same profiles that police officers are,” Baker said.

But with hundreds of positions at DOC currently unfilled, the Vermont State Employees Association’s Steve Howard says the new measure does nothing to address staffing levels. “People are really exhausted, they’re at their wit’s end, they’re sleeping in their cars because they don’t have time to go home because they’re working 16-hour shifts,” he said.

The reform efforts stem from claims of widespread drug and sexual misconduct by guards at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility that were first reported by Seven Days in 2019. In its wake, state leaders vowed a change of culture within the corrections system. But Baker says changing culture can’t just happen with prison reform, but requires an examination of the entire criminal justice system. “Yes, hold people to a higher standard, higher level of accountability. In order to do that, we have to be perceived as a significant part of the criminal justice system,” he said.

Leaders say the goal is to create safe communities, accountability for offenders, and restoration for the harm that was done.

Governor Scott is expected to take action on the bill in the coming days.

Related Stories:

Vt. lawmakers focus on laying groundwork for prison reform

Will change coming to Vermont prisons help protect transgender prisoners?

Report finds Vermont prison abuse allegations credible

No charges against accused corrections officer in prison sex abuse case

Vt. corrections commissioner resigns amid prison sex abuse investigation

Former inmate: No consequences for abuse in Vermont prison

More oversight promised after abuse allegations at Vt. prison

Vt. prison abuse allegations trigger new system to report misconduct

ACLU hosts discussion seeking justice for alleged victims of prison abuse

Claims of sexual misconduct, drug use in Vermont prison

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.