Walk-in vaccination clinics make final push to 80%

WATERBURY CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters turned out for vaccination clinics Monday aimed at pushing the state past the 80% mark this week.

The crew at Waterbury Ambulance administered Johnson & Johnson vaccines at a drive-up clinic outside their building on Guptil Road. As of Friday, Vermont was less than three percentage points away from hitting Governor Scott’s 80% goal, at which point he will lift all COVID restrictions.

Attendees filled out paperwork and got the shots right from their cars from members of the rescue crew. Gabriel Todd, 19, says he heard about the walk-in clinic and decided Monday was the day to get the shot. “I just saw an opportunity today. I haven’t gotten it yet, I just figured might as well stop by and do it -- it takes 15 to 20 minutes,” he said.

“We are really excited. We feel like every vaccine is a victory in our books, so every person that comes and gets vaccinated is one more towards that 80% that the governor is looking to get,” said Maggie Burke with Waterbury Ambulance.

The Waterbury walk-in clinic will continue Tuesday. Other walk-in clinics are being offered around the state. The governor will provide an update on the progress of vaccinations on Tuesday morning.

