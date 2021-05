BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on You Can Quote Me Sen. Becca Balint and Rep. Jill Krowinski join us to examine the Legislative session. What got done? What didn’t? And what’s next? Plus, we’ll talk about a new equity and inclusion report from the Burlington School District with the Director of Equity Sparks.

Host: Darren Perron

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.