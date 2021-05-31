BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday and Memorial Day, everyone! It has been a cool & wet holiday weekend so far, and it looks like that is how it is going to end up today. And then, of course, once we get past today, we’ll get the sunshine and warmer temperatures back. Doesn’t it seem to always work that way?

The slow moving low pressure system that has been creeping up the east coast will still be kicking back showers our way, and temperatures will come up way shy of where they should be for the end of May (normal high in Burlington is now 74°). Finally, that low pressure will start to move out late this afternoon, and skies will begin to clear around dinnertime in NY and the Champlain Valley.

We will get the sunshine back on Tuesday, and temperatures will take a big jump, getting back to normal or even a little above normal. There is just a slight chance for a passing shower in the afternoon on Tuesday, mainly in the northern counties.

A frontal system will come in from the west on Wednesday night into Thursday with a round of wet weather. Showers will linger into Friday, but temperatures will continue to be warmer than normal.

The front will be past us as we head into the weekend. It will be partly sunny each day over the weekend, with just a slight chance for a few showers each day. But temperatures will be getting up into the mid-to-upper 80s over the weekend.

Have a good Memorial Day, and get ready to enjoy some real summer weather after today! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.