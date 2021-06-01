At least 30 people displaced in NH apartment building fire

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) - Fire officials say a three-story apartment building fire in Laconia displaced between 30 and 35 residents.

The Laconia Daily Sun reports one person was treated for smoke inhalation in the fire Sunday night. The fire was contained to a second-floor apartment and hallway in the 45-by-60-foot building, which has 15 apartments.

The damage was estimated at $60,000 and was under investigation.

