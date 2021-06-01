Advertisement

At least 30 people displaced in NH apartment building fire

File image
File image(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) - Fire officials say a three-story apartment building fire in Laconia displaced between 30 and 35 residents.

The Laconia Daily Sun reports one person was treated for smoke inhalation in the fire Sunday night. The fire was contained to a second-floor apartment and hallway in the 45-by-60-foot building, which has 15 apartments.

The damage was estimated at $60,000 and was under investigation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Scene of the fatal crash on on Route 109 in Cambridge.
Jeffersonville woman dies in crash
Police say a panhandler was robbed at the I-89 exit 15 off-ramp in Winooski Sunday morning.
Police: Panhandler robbed and assaulted in Winooski
File image
Black bear treks 50 miles to New Hampshire in 10 days
Max Misch-File photo
Bennington ‘white nationalist’ charged with witness tampering
Rescue crews were busy again this weekend helping another hiker on Camel’s Hump.
59-year-old rescued on Camel’s Hump

Latest News

Vermont Diaper Bank hits major goal.
Vt. diaper drive hits million mark
Chris Whitaker and daughter Charlotte exploring ECHO'S tornado vortex, part of the "Awesome...
Vermont Visionaries: ECHO exhibit creator Chris Whitaker
File image
Cybercriminals aside, what are the benefits of cryptocurrency?
Dane Mitchell meets with Morristown with EMS workers he says saved his life.
Mountain bike crash victim reaches out to rescuers he says saved his life
Achilles after his rescue at Letchworth State Park Sunday.
Park Police rescue dog that tumbled into western NY gorge