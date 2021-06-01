Bennington man pleads not guilty to allegations of witness tampering
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man accused of violating Vermont’s gun magazine capacity ban was in court Tuesday on new charges of witness tampering.
Max Misch, a self-described white nationalist pleaded not guilty to violating court conditions. Vermont state police arrested Misch over the weekend after detectives learned that he went to the Bennington Walmart and spoke with a witness in his pending court case.
A judge ruled against imposing bail, arguing Misch is not a flight risk.
Related Stories:
Bennington ‘white nationalist’ charged with witness tampering
Lawyer says man open to settling gun magazine, other cases
Vermont Supreme Court: Limit on gun magazine size is legal
Vt. white nationalist pleads not guilty to hate crimes charge
Vermont court hears arguments on large-capacity magazine ban
Vt. Supreme Court weighs halting gun magazine civil case
Donovan: Morris was victim of racial harassment; no charges
Vermont man cited for gun law violationAccused Kiah Morris harasser arrested on gun-related charge
Donovan calls for 3rd-party investigation into Bennington Police
Bennington residents seek more police oversight
Judge upholds Vermont’s ban on large gun magazines
Man accused of harassing black legislator denies gun violation
State asks Vt. Supreme Court to uphold large-capacity magazine ban
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.