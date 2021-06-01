Bennington man pleads not guilty to allegations of witness tampering

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man accused of violating Vermont’s gun magazine capacity ban was in court Tuesday on new charges of witness tampering.

Max Misch, a self-described white nationalist pleaded not guilty to violating court conditions. Vermont state police arrested Misch over the weekend after detectives learned that he went to the Bennington Walmart and spoke with a witness in his pending court case.

A judge ruled against imposing bail, arguing Misch is not a flight risk.

