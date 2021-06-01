Advertisement

China reports human case of H10N3 bird flu, a possible first

The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first...
The Chinese government says a 41-year-old man has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world’s first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, the government said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai, was hospitalized April 28 and is in stable condition, the National Health Commission said on its website.

No human case of H10N3 has been reported elsewhere, the commission said.

“This infection is an accidental cross-species transmission,” its statement said. “The risk of large-scale transmission is low.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a panhandler was robbed at the I-89 exit 15 off-ramp in Winooski Sunday morning.
Police: Panhandler robbed and assaulted in Winooski
File image
Black bear treks 50 miles to New Hampshire in 10 days
Max Misch-File photo
Bennington ‘white nationalist’ charged with witness tampering
Scene of the fatal crash on on Route 109 in Cambridge.
Jeffersonville woman dies in crash
Rescue crews were busy again this weekend helping another hiker on Camel’s Hump.
59-year-old rescued on Camel’s Hump

Latest News

A former Southwest Airlines pilot has been sentenced to a year of probation after pleading...
Former airline pilot gets probation for lewd acts in the cockpit during flight
Vermont breweries look to bounce back
Vermont brewers optimistic for full reopening and summer season
Pope Francis leads the prayer to mark the end of the month of worldwide prayers to stop the...
New Vatican law criminalizes abuse of adults, even by laity
Randolph woman arrested in connection to several home burglaries
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre