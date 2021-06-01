Advertisement

Cybercriminals aside, what are the benefits of cryptocurrency?

By Darren Perron
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The development of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were ideas for new ways to make money, but they have some serious drawbacks as well.

In 2020, computer ransomware victims paid hackers roughly $350 million in cryptocurrency, their go-to untraceable method of payment.

Darren Perron spoke with economist Art Woolf about what’s good and what’s not in the world of cryptocurrency.

