Former NH police officer pleads guilty to privacy violation

(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A former Berlin police officer has pleaded guilty to violating a man’s privacy by taking his photo in a hospital as the man awaited involuntary emergency admission to the New Hampshire State Hospital.

The attorney general’s office says 32-year-old Philip Pelletier was working on an overtime shift at Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin in 2019 and was supervising the man. Pelletier was accused of taking the man’s photo without his consent while the man was in a patient room. Pelletier was charged with violation of privacy, a misdemeanor.

Pelletier was given a one-year suspended sentence, fined $500, and has to complete 200 hours of community service.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

