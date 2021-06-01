Advertisement

Krispy Kreme gives 1.5 million doughnuts away to vaccinated Americans

Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a vaccination card showing they had received at least one shot.(Source: Krispy Kreme, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT
(CNN) – Krispy Kreme says it has given away more than one and half million doughnuts to people vaccinated for COVID.

Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a vaccination card showing they had received at least one shot.

Eligible people can get one free doughnut a day for the rest of the year.

According to the White House, more than half of adults in America are already vaccinated.

The goal is to have at least 70% of them given at least one shot by the Fourth of July.

Krispy Kreme says it’s happy to have given away so many doughnuts and is looking forward to dishing out more.

The promotion helps keep the chain high profile as it prepares for an initial public offering. The company announced its plans last month.

