Mountain bike crash victim reaches out to rescuers he says saved his life

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A local mountain biker is sharing his story of survival -- a harrowing journey that ended with him meeting the heroes who saved his life.

At Chuck’s Bikes in Morrisville, there’s a donation jar on the counter for a man named Dane, who suffered a violent mountain biking injury. “Friends of his called me and told me he was in the ICU,” said the store’s Hank Glowiak.

It was about three weeks ago when 43-year-old Dane Mitchell fell off his bike at the Cady’s Falls trail a few minutes away from the shop. He was attempting to go over a rock he had done so many times before. “As soon as I landed, I heard my back crack and I felt everything go loose,” Mitchell recalled.

After getting on his hands and knees, he realized his lung collapsed. He tried to crawl but it was too painful. Late in the day and about a half-mile from the trailhead, Mitchell -- who had left his cell phone in his truck -- didn’t expect anyone else to ride through. “I either had to get out or I might not. I thought about people around me and how harsh it would be for me to never get to say goodbye. It was a very real moment,” Mitchell said.

“To think of someone you love, feeling so alone and not being able -- even in retrospect -- to help somebody you love so much get through a tough situation...” said Amanda Kuhnert, Mitchell’s sister.

Mitchell ended up crawling through the woods, at times bushwhacking his way past the thick brush. Forty-five minutes passed before he eventually ended up here at the parking lot, where he reached his truck and dialed 911.

“His oxygen levels were pretty low, he was in a lot of respiratory distress,” said Christopher Clements, who along with fellow Morristown EMS worker Jason Tallman, responded. Clements inserted a needle into Dane’s chest, allowing his collapsed lung to re-inflate.

“I could tell by his reaction to the fact that he had to do that, it was fairly serious,” Mitchell said.

The emergency room team at Copley Hospital was ready for Mitchell’s arrival, stabilizing him before being transported to the UVM Medical Center. Along with the collapsed lung, he had eight broken ribs, a cracked pelvis, and a few spinal fractures. “It tears me up. Everyone was just right on it and if it wasn’t up to them, I honestly would not be here,” Mitchell said.

Fortunately, Mitchell was able to express those sentiments in person, not only Clements and Tallman, but his ER doctor, Megan Lea. “When you do get somebody that is interested in coming and meeting you, or somebody tells you, ‘Thank you, you saved my life,’ it’s a good feeling, that’s why we do it,” Clements said.

Meanwhile, back at Chuck’s Bike Shop, another reunion awaits. Store owner Hank Glowiak picked up Mitchell’s mountain bike the morning after the accident. “There are so many people that came through and supported me. Such a web of a community that I didn’t even know existed. And that’s the biggest thing I’ve been blown away by and will continue to be, and that will forever change my life,” Mitchell said.

Thanks to his fighting spirit and the fast-acting skills of professionals in the field, from Dane Mitchell’s vicious accident, comes peace of mind.

Doctors say Mitchell should be able to walk on his own in about a month from now. When we were there, the collection jar at Chuck’s Bike Shop was up to around $1,600.

