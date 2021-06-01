Advertisement

NY State Police struggles to diversify

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The New York State Police agency remains overwhelmingly white, an imbalance some troopers say is rooted in a legacy of racism.

Of the agency’s more than 4,700 troopers, only 4% are Black and 6% are Hispanic. Those are paltry proportions compared to the 16% and 19% of the state’s population those groups respectively constitute.

A half-dozen minority troopers told The Associated Press that discrimination has flourished within the agency. Some spoke of being subjected to racist slurs or imagery.

The acting superintendent of the State Police told the AP he is committed to recruiting more Black and Hispanic troopers and commanders.

