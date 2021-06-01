NYC, NY counties file against McKinsey over opioid crisis

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City and 21 of New York’s counties have announced a lawsuit against consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

They’re accusing the company of contributing to the opioid crisis by helping create strategies to increase prescription drug sales. Earlier this year, McKinsey agreed to more than $600 million in settlements with all 50 states over its role in advising OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.

In a statement, McKinsey referenced that settlement, saying it contained no admission of liability or wrongdoing. The company says it believed that having settlements with states resolved any claims brought by municipalities. The company says it will defend against cases that “are designed to double-dip on the state settlements.”

