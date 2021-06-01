Advertisement

Park Police rescue dog that tumbled into western NY gorge

Achilles after his rescue at Letchworth State Park Sunday.
Achilles after his rescue at Letchworth State Park Sunday.(Courtesy: New York State Park Police via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New York State Park Police say a technical team went down into a western New York gorge to rescue a dog that had fallen into it.

Police say in a Facebook post that the Labrador retriever plunged about 150 to 200 feet Sunday afternoon into a gorge in Letchworth State Park in Castile. It’s about 50 miles southeast of Buffalo. The dog, named Achilles, broke his leg and was stranded.

The Genesee High Angle Rope Rescue team found Achilles and got him safely out. He was taken to a vet.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Scene of the fatal crash on on Route 109 in Cambridge.
Jeffersonville woman dies in crash
Police say a panhandler was robbed at the I-89 exit 15 off-ramp in Winooski Sunday morning.
Police: Panhandler robbed and assaulted in Winooski
File image
Black bear treks 50 miles to New Hampshire in 10 days
Max Misch-File photo
Bennington ‘white nationalist’ charged with witness tampering
Rescue crews were busy again this weekend helping another hiker on Camel’s Hump.
59-year-old rescued on Camel’s Hump

Latest News

Vermont Diaper Bank hits major goal.
Vt. diaper drive hits million mark
Chris Whitaker and daughter Charlotte exploring ECHO'S tornado vortex, part of the "Awesome...
Vermont Visionaries: ECHO exhibit creator Chris Whitaker
File image
Cybercriminals aside, what are the benefits of cryptocurrency?
Dane Mitchell meets with Morristown with EMS workers he says saved his life.
Mountain bike crash victim reaches out to rescuers he says saved his life