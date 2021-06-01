Park Police rescue dog that tumbled into western NY gorge

New York State Park Police say a technical team went down into a western New York gorge to rescue a dog that had fallen into it.

Police say in a Facebook post that the Labrador retriever plunged about 150 to 200 feet Sunday afternoon into a gorge in Letchworth State Park in Castile. It’s about 50 miles southeast of Buffalo. The dog, named Achilles, broke his leg and was stranded.

The Genesee High Angle Rope Rescue team found Achilles and got him safely out. He was taken to a vet.

