Police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a woman has died following a car crash in Cambridge, Monday night.
Police say it happened on Route 109, near McNally Road around 7:30 p.m.
Investigators say 48-year-old Marie Ann Perreault, of Jeffersonville, was traveling west on Route 109, went off the road and hit a tree. Perreault was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they don’t know exactly what caused the crash, but do believe speed was a factor.
Perreault was the only one in the car at the time and was not wearing a seatbelt.
The road was shutdown for several hours and is now back open.
