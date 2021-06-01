Police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a woman has died following a car crash in Cambridge, Monday night.

Police say it happened on Route 109, near McNally Road around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators say 48-year-old Marie Ann Perreault, of Jeffersonville, was traveling west on Route 109, went off the road and hit a tree. Perreault was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they don’t know exactly what caused the crash, but do believe speed was a factor.

Perreault was the only one in the car at the time and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The road was shutdown for several hours and is now back open.

