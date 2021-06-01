Advertisement

Pride Center of Vermont gears up for June events

By Kayla Martin
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday marked the first day of Pride Month and the Pride Center of Vermont is planning several pop-up events over the summer.

That includes a bowling event next week and a celebration in Rutland. Officials say people can expect a combination of in-person and virtual events to celebrate and fight for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We can expect, probably a parade and a festival. But we’re also gonna do what we did last year, which was a pride-stream event,” said Justin Marsh with the Pride Center of Vermont.

Vermont hosts its big pride celebrations in September while more college students are in town, along with better weather, and not having to compete with other big celebrations taking place in larger cities.

