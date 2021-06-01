Advertisement

Private record sharing debated in NH youth center abuse case

FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.
FILE - This Jan. 28, 2020, photo shows the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The investigation into abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center has produced nearly 730,000 pages of documents so far, and a judge is deciding whether prosecutors can share them with defense attorneys.

Eleven former workers were arrested in April in connection with the nearly two-year-old investigation into the Youth Development Center, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center. The charges span 1994 to 2007, but prosecutors want to turn over four decades worth of resident records, daily logbooks and other materials, including the 730,000 pages they’ve obtained for the 1990s alone.

A judge has yet to rule on the request.

Related Stories:

NH sex abuse class-action suit tossed, individual claims stand

Arrested NH youth detention center worker was fired, rehired

Arrested NH youth center workers described as ‘hit squad’

Sex abuse charges expand to 2nd New Hampshire youth center

4 more ex-youth center workers charged in New Hampshire

Judge considers lowering bail for ex-NH youth center worker

Ex-youth worker charged with rape was known for ‘wrestling’

Judge sets bail for some in sex abuse case at NH youth center

7th man arrested in sex abuse case at NH youth detention center

6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe

Proposed budget would force closure of NH youth center

Ex-youth center intern says she was told to destroy notes

NH judge deciding whether to dismiss youth sex abuse case

Hearing set on effort to dismiss NH youth center abuse lawsuit

NH Democrats seek closure of youth center amid abuse claims

Hundreds claim decades of abuse by 150 NH youth center staffers

Ex-youth counselor’s lawyer responds to dropped NH charges

Charges dropped as NH youth center abuse investigation widens

NH youth parole officer kept job amid child abuse investigation

Former NH youth detention center counselors accused of multiple rapes

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Scene of the fatal crash on on Route 109 in Cambridge.
Jeffersonville woman dies in crash
Police say a panhandler was robbed at the I-89 exit 15 off-ramp in Winooski Sunday morning.
Police: Panhandler robbed and assaulted in Winooski
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
80% Vt. vax reopening goal expected by end of week
Max Misch-File photo
Bennington ‘white nationalist’ charged with witness tampering
File image
Black bear treks 50 miles to New Hampshire in 10 days

Latest News

Former NH police officer pleads guilty to privacy violation
File photo
NYC, NY counties file against McKinsey over opioid crisis
prisoners
NY Legislature considering mandatory drug treatment for inmates
chelsea
Orange County town confronts police coverage concerns