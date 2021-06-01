Private record sharing debated in NH youth center abuse case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The investigation into abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center has produced nearly 730,000 pages of documents so far, and a judge is deciding whether prosecutors can share them with defense attorneys.

Eleven former workers were arrested in April in connection with the nearly two-year-old investigation into the Youth Development Center, now called the Sununu Youth Services Center. The charges span 1994 to 2007, but prosecutors want to turn over four decades worth of resident records, daily logbooks and other materials, including the 730,000 pages they’ve obtained for the 1990s alone.

A judge has yet to rule on the request.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)