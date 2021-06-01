Advertisement

Randolph woman arrested in connection to several home burglaries

(NBC15)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman is expected in court Tuesday after police say she was involved in several home burglaries across Vermont.

Police say it all happened May 11, when they responded to a home on North Hollow Rd. in Granville after reports of a home security system being activated.

Security cameras showed a car in the driveway and two people inside the home that didn’t have permission to be there.

However, when troopers got there the home was empty, but there was evidence people had been inside.

Later, they found out some items were stolen.

During the investigation, they were able to identify Amanda Conant as one of the two people involved.

And on Saturday, police were able to arrest her following a traffic stop.

Conant is also in trouble in connection to a residential burglary and car theft in Pomfret and another home theft in Barnard.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a panhandler was robbed at the I-89 exit 15 off-ramp in Winooski Sunday morning.
Police: Panhandler robbed and assaulted in Winooski
File image
Black bear treks 50 miles to New Hampshire in 10 days
Max Misch-File photo
Bennington ‘white nationalist’ charged with witness tampering
Scene of the fatal crash on on Route 109 in Cambridge.
Jeffersonville woman dies in crash
Rescue crews were busy again this weekend helping another hiker on Camel’s Hump.
59-year-old rescued on Camel’s Hump

Latest News

Vermont breweries look to bounce back
Vermont brewers optimistic for full reopening and summer season
Vermont breweries look to bounce back
Brewers feel 'cautiously optimistic' as summer approaches
Vermonters out shopping on Memorial Day
Church Street businesses encouraged by bustling Memorial Day weekend
FILE PHOTO
VT Route 30 closure begins on Lake Hortonia Tuesday