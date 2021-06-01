Randolph woman arrested in connection to several home burglaries

GRANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman is expected in court Tuesday after police say she was involved in several home burglaries across Vermont.

Police say it all happened May 11, when they responded to a home on North Hollow Rd. in Granville after reports of a home security system being activated.

Security cameras showed a car in the driveway and two people inside the home that didn’t have permission to be there.

However, when troopers got there the home was empty, but there was evidence people had been inside.

Later, they found out some items were stolen.

During the investigation, they were able to identify Amanda Conant as one of the two people involved.

And on Saturday, police were able to arrest her following a traffic stop.

Conant is also in trouble in connection to a residential burglary and car theft in Pomfret and another home theft in Barnard.

