UVM professor trumpets in honor of the fallen for Taps Across America

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Trumpeter and UVM professor, Ray Vega, showed his appreciation for Memorial Day by playing Taps on his trumpet.

It’s part of Taps Across America where thousands of trumpeters and buglers play the song outside at 3 pm to honor fallen soldiers. This is the second year that Vega has participated and says he hopes it can help connect people.

“It’s just our way of commemorating those that have fallen and of course their families and everyone who’s impacted by it and I think it’s all about taking some time getting quiet and realizing that we’ve got a lot more in common than we have as far as differences,” says Vega.

This year according to the Taps Across America website, more than five thousand trumpeters participated.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.