Advertisement

UVM professor trumpets in honor of the fallen for Taps Across America

Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Trumpeter and UVM professor, Ray Vega, showed his appreciation for Memorial Day by playing Taps on his trumpet.

It’s part of Taps Across America where thousands of trumpeters and buglers play the song outside at 3 pm to honor fallen soldiers. This is the second year that Vega has participated and says he hopes it can help connect people.

“It’s just our way of commemorating those that have fallen and of course their families and everyone who’s impacted by it and I think it’s all about taking some time getting quiet and realizing that we’ve got a lot more in common than we have as far as differences,” says Vega.

This year according to the Taps Across America website, more than five thousand trumpeters participated.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a panhandler was robbed at the I-89 exit 15 off-ramp in Winooski Sunday morning.
Police: Panhandler robbed and assaulted in Winooski
File image
Black bear treks 50 miles to New Hampshire in 10 days
Max Misch-File photo
Bennington ‘white nationalist’ charged with witness tampering
Rescue crews were busy again this weekend helping another hiker on Camel’s Hump.
59-year-old rescued on Camel’s Hump
Vermont Thunder gets underway on I-89 in Sharon Sunday.
Vermont Thunder rides again; bikers trek 130 miles to honor veterans

Latest News

UVM professor plays the trumpet to honor those on Memorial Day
UVM professor trumpets in honor of the fallen for Taps Across America
Vermonters out shopping on Memorial Day
Church Street businesses encouraged by bustling Memorial Day Weekend
Vermonters out shopping on Memorial Day
Church Street businesses encouraged by bustling Memorial Day Weekend
Car crash in Cambridge, claims the life of one woman
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge