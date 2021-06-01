Advertisement

Vermont state leaders to hold weekly press conference

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders will hold their now weekly press conference Tuesday morning.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

We expect to get an update on the state’s vaccination progress. As of Friday, Vermont was less than three percentage points away from hitting its 80% vaccination goal. Once we hit that 80 percent, the governor says he will lift all remaining restrictions.

Officials are also expected to provide a health update and data modeling.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 11 new coronavirus cases for a total of 24,220. There have been a total of 255 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 0.9%. A total of 394,122 people have been tested, and 23,002 have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a panhandler was robbed at the I-89 exit 15 off-ramp in Winooski Sunday morning.
Police: Panhandler robbed and assaulted in Winooski
File image
Black bear treks 50 miles to New Hampshire in 10 days
Max Misch-File photo
Bennington ‘white nationalist’ charged with witness tampering
Scene of the fatal crash on on Route 109 in Cambridge.
Jeffersonville woman dies in crash
Rescue crews were busy again this weekend helping another hiker on Camel’s Hump.
59-year-old rescued on Camel’s Hump

Latest News

Vermont breweries look to bounce back
Vermont brewers optimistic for full reopening and summer season
Randolph woman arrested in connection to several home burglaries
Vermont breweries look to bounce back
Brewers feel 'cautiously optimistic' as summer approaches
Vermonters out shopping on Memorial Day
Church Street businesses encouraged by bustling Memorial Day weekend
FILE PHOTO
VT Route 30 closure begins on Lake Hortonia Tuesday