Vermont state leaders to hold weekly press conference

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders will hold their now weekly press conference Tuesday morning.

We expect to get an update on the state’s vaccination progress. As of Friday, Vermont was less than three percentage points away from hitting its 80% vaccination goal. Once we hit that 80 percent, the governor says he will lift all remaining restrictions.

Officials are also expected to provide a health update and data modeling.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 11 new coronavirus cases for a total of 24,220. There have been a total of 255 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 0.9%. A total of 394,122 people have been tested, and 23,002 have recovered.

