Vermont Visionaries: ECHO exhibit creator Chris Whitaker

Chris Whitaker and daughter Charlotte exploring ECHO'S tornado vortex, part of the "Awesome...
Chris Whitaker and daughter Charlotte exploring ECHO'S tornado vortex, part of the "Awesome Forces" exhibit.(Courtesy: Cat Cutillo/Kids Vt.)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For this month’s installment of “Vermont Visionaries,” we meet Chris Whitaker, who designs and improves the exhibits at the ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain.

Whitaker says he draws inspiration not only from his past experience, but also from a special someone he calls his ‘at-home tester.’

Kids Vt’s Cat Cutillo spoke with Whitaker about his work.

