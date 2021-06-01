Vermont diaper drive hits million mark

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group dedicated to helping parents of young children have now donated one million diapers across Vermont.

The Junior League of Champlain Valley hit that milestone Tuesday. The group, through its Diaper Bank, has been hosting drives and delivering diapers since 2018 to those in need. They say one in three families needs diaper assistance. Eight to 10 diapers are needed each day per child and the cost to diaper a child for a month is about $75. They’ve given out at least 420,000 diapers this year alone and say there’s more work to be done.

“We would love to continue to meet the needs of our community, and we cannot do it alone, but we want to fix this and help as many families and babies as we can,” said Amanda Herzberger, the Diaper Bank’s co-chair:

“Every aspect of it is what makes me love Vermont, what makes me love people who decide if there’s a problem -- solve it, fix it. And that takes doing it together. It takes empathy to begin with,” said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont. Welch, along with the rest of the Vermont congressional delegation are sponsoring the “Diaper in Need Act” to continue federal funding for diaper bank groups.

