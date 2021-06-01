Advertisement

VT Route 30 closure begins on Lake Hortonia Tuesday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUDBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - We have a traffic alert for you in Rutland County.

Starting Tuesday in Sudbury, a portion of Vermont Route 30 will be closed.

This will be from the causeway between Lake Hortonia and the Upstream Waterbody/Pond Extension near St. John’s Road.

We’re told the closure will be in effect for 30 days as crews work on a culvert replacement project.

Detours will be in place.

