BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! The holiday weekend is over, the month of May is over, and so is the cool, wet weather pattern that we have been in lately. This first day of the new month of June will be the first day of a big warm-up.

Temperatures will bounce back to near normal levels today with highs in the mid/upper 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun & clouds, with more in the way of clouds in the morning, but more in the way of sunshine as we go through the afternoon. There is just a slight chance for a passing shower mid-morning into the early afternoon.

Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer with a good deal of sunshine. By Wednesday night, a frontal system will start to approach from the west, and that will bring rain into the region. The front will swoop through on Thursday with rain, and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Showers will linger into Friday before that system moves off to the east.

The weekend is looking partly sunny, with just a slight chance for a passing shower or two each day. And the heat will be on! Temperatures will be climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s for the weekend and into the start of next week.

Enjoy the next couple of moderately warm, MAX Advantage days before it starts getting sweltering hot. -Gary

