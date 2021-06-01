BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It won’t be long before we’ve forgotten all about the chilly weather from the past few days. Some big heat is coming our way!

Temperatures climbed back into the mid/upper 70s today, and Wednesday with more sunshine, we’re likely to see 80 degrees here in the Champlain Valley.

A frontal system will be approaching from the west bringing some needed rain to the region, developing overnight Wednesday and continuing on Thursday. There could be a couple of thunderstorms popping up Thursday afternoon, and showers will linger into Friday before the front moves out to sea.

The weekend is looking pretty good with a mix of sun and clouds and just a slight chance for a passing shower or two each day. But those temperatures will be climbing! We can expect temperatures to reach the upper 80s and low 90s over the weekend and especially into next week!

Summer is here!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.