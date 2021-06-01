Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It won’t be long before we’ve forgotten all about the chilly weather from the past few days. Some big heat is coming our way!

Temperatures climbed back into the mid/upper 70s today, and Wednesday with more sunshine, we’re likely to see 80 degrees here in the Champlain Valley.

A frontal system will be approaching from the west bringing some needed rain to the region, developing overnight Wednesday and continuing on Thursday. There could be a couple of thunderstorms popping up Thursday afternoon, and showers will linger into Friday before the front moves out to sea.

The weekend is looking pretty good with a mix of sun and clouds and just a slight chance for a passing shower or two each day. But those temperatures will be climbing! We can expect temperatures to reach the upper 80s and low 90s over the weekend and especially into next week!

Summer is here!

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of the fatal crash on on Route 109 in Cambridge.
Jeffersonville woman dies in crash
Police say a panhandler was robbed at the I-89 exit 15 off-ramp in Winooski Sunday morning.
Police: Panhandler robbed and assaulted in Winooski
File image
Black bear treks 50 miles to New Hampshire in 10 days
Max Misch-File photo
Bennington ‘white nationalist’ charged with witness tampering
Rescue crews were busy again this weekend helping another hiker on Camel’s Hump.
59-year-old rescued on Camel’s Hump

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Late Night Max Advantage Forecast
Late Night Max Advantage Forecast