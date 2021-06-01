Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a mainly dreary Memorial Day weekend, we’ll start to clear out and warm up for mid week. Showers will come to an end early Monday night, remaining mostly cloudy into the start of the day Tuesday. After a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday morning, skies will become partly sunny. Afternoon highs will warm back up to seasonable levels with temperatures in the mid 70s.

We’ve got a nice day on the way for Wednesday with partly sunny skies as temperatures continue to warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s. Wet weather arrives on Thursday with cloudy skies and showers likely, and a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on Friday.

It will turn warm and muggy by the weekend. Forecast trends are showing a big warm up for Saturday and Sunday with highs heading into the upper 80s. Hot and humid weather will likely continue on into next week as well with mainly dry conditions and temperatures reaching close to 90 degrees.

