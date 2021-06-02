Advertisement

14-year-old girl injured in shootout with deputies in Florida

By WFTV Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFTV) - Authorities say a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy repeatedly opened fire on deputies from a home they broke into in Florida.

Deputies eventually returned fire, hitting the girl in the abdomen and arm.

According to officials, the kids ran away from a juvenile home on Tuesday and broke into a house, where they found an AK-47, a pump shotgun, a handgun and 200 rounds of ammunition.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the kids fired multiple rounds before deputies had no choice but to return fire.

“Deputies did everything they could tonight to de-escalate, and they almost lost their lives to a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old,” Chitwood said.

After the girl was shot, the boy dropped the AK-47.

He wasn’t hurt and no deputies were injured. The girl is now fighting for her life at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WFTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of the fatal crash on on Route 109 in Cambridge.
Jeffersonville woman dies in crash
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
80% Vt. vax reopening goal expected by end of week
Dane Mitchell meets with Morristown with EMS workers he says saved his life.
Mountain bike crash victim reaches out to rescuers he says saved his life
Randolph woman arrested in connection to burglaries
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department responds to about 40% of the calls in Chelsea and the...
Orange County town confronts police coverage concerns

Latest News

The school district has suspended 8 coaches after they were accused of forcing the child to eat...
Ohio football coaches suspended after being accused of forcing Jewish student to eat pork
FBI Agent Eduardo Valdivia was charged in a shooting aboard a train.
FBI agent charged in off-duty shooting of man on subway
Natalie Imbasciani is in renal failure. She needs a new kidney.
Family posts billboard to find kidney donor
Some students outside Dayton, Ohio got more than their degrees on Graduation Day. That’s when...
Graduation surprise: University erases student debt for graduating class
FILE - This April 14, 2016 file photo, show the completed 16th floor of the Ally Detroit...
Ally Bank ends all overdraft fees, first large bank to do so