2nd man in Kingdom Con case reaches plea deal

A second man indicted over a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in northern Vermont using millions of foreign investors’ money raised through a visa program has reached a plea deal and is expected to change his plea Wednesday.

William Kelly was indicted last year on multiple fraud charges along with Miami businessman Ariel Quiros, the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain ski resorts in northern Vermont, and former Jay Peak president William Stenger. Kelly was an advisor to Quiros.

Quiros pleaded guilty last August to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and the concealment of material information.

