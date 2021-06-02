Advertisement

Amazon to hold Prime Day over 2 days in June

FILE - This April 21, 2020 file photo shows Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon...
FILE - This April 21, 2020 file photo shows Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the Staten Island borough of New York.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Wednesday that it will hold its annual Prime Day over two days in June this year, the earliest it has ever held the sales event.

Typically, Amazon holds Prime Day in July. Amazon has said it was holding it earlier due to the Olympics, which starts next month and takes people’s attention away. Last year, Amazon postponed Prime Day to October because of the pandemic and used the sales event to kick off holiday shopping early.

This year, Prime Day will be held from June 21 to June 22 in 20 countries, including the U.S., the United Kingdom, Brazil, Italy and Japan.

Amazon started the sales event in 2015 as its answer to Singles’ Day, a shopping holiday in China popularized by Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba. It’s a way for Amazon to get people to sign up for its $119 a year Prime membership, which gets shoppers faster shipping and access to the deals. Prime Day has become one of Amazon’s biggest shopping days.

In past years, Walmart, Best Buy, Target and other retailers have offered their own online discounts during Prime Day, trying to grab the attention of shoppers looking for deals online.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of the fatal crash on on Route 109 in Cambridge.
Jeffersonville woman dies in crash
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
80% Vt. vax reopening goal expected by end of week
Dane Mitchell meets with Morristown with EMS workers he says saved his life.
Mountain bike crash victim reaches out to rescuers he says saved his life
Randolph woman arrested in connection to burglaries
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department responds to about 40% of the calls in Chelsea and the...
Orange County town confronts police coverage concerns

Latest News

The school district has suspended 8 coaches after they were accused of forcing the child to eat...
Ohio football coaches suspended after being accused of forcing Jewish student to eat pork
FBI Agent Eduardo Valdivia was charged in a shooting aboard a train.
FBI agent charged in off-duty shooting of man on subway
Natalie Imbasciani is in renal failure. She needs a new kidney.
Family posts billboard to find kidney donor
Some students outside Dayton, Ohio got more than their degrees on Graduation Day. That’s when...
Graduation surprise: University erases student debt for graduating class
FILE - This April 14, 2016 file photo, show the completed 16th floor of the Ally Detroit...
Ally Bank ends all overdraft fees, first large bank to do so