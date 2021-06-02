Advertisement

Brattleboro to lift mask mandate Friday

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - The town of Brattleboro is ending its pandemic-related mask mandate starting on Friday.

The select board voted 4-1 on Tuesday to lift the mandate requiring masks inside establishments.

Board member Jessica Gelter voted against the move, saying she had concerns about immunocompromised community members and children who cannot be vaccinated yet, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.

Vermont ended its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people on May 14 following federal guidance. Unvaccinated people are still urged to wear face coverings and municipalities and establishments can keep their own mask rules.

“I think the best way we can act to help the retail community is to rescind the order, allowing people to wear masks if they choose and allowing us to come back and strike up the order again if there’s some sort of threat in the community that we think requires our action,” said Brattleboro Select Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin.

