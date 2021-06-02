Advertisement

Burlington School District’s paraeducators negotiating for new contract

Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District is currently in negotiations with its paraeducators about their contracts.

For the last 9 months, paraeducators have been working without a contract for nearly the whole school year. Many of the paraeducators in the district feel that they wear many hats and feel like a contract is needed.

“Some of us are insulted that we had 9 months without a contract. Some of us feel undervalued. We do pretty much everything they’ve asked us to do. I’ve substituted, I’ve covered lunches, I’ve done recess, well not much recess since I’m in the middle school, pretty much everything, I’ve put paper in folders, whatever they’ve asked us to do I’ll do it,” says Cy Chapman a paraeducator at Hunt Middle School.

Stephen Carey of the Burlington School Board says he agrees with the sentiments regarding paraeducators in the district, and he hopes to reach an agreement soon.

