Essex School board one step closer to voting on equity policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Parents and students weighed in on the Essex Westford School District’s new proposed equity policy on Tuesday. In recent weeks this has drawn lots of attention as a school board member says it’s perpetuating a divisive way of teaching.

Many parents joined in support of the new equity policy which they were just reading for the second time in the school board meeting.

However, some feel it perpetuates Critical Race Theory which examines how slavery continues to impact American society, and how systemic racism and inequality is embedded in all aspects of American life.

The district’s policy does not refer to Critical Race Theory. It does, however, seek to address how they approach history in the curriculum including the genocide of Indigenous people and systemic inequalities and oppression. IT seeks to make sure all students are provided with what they need to support their development.

Many parents spoke out in favor of adopting the new policy.

“It is my hope that this policy will help educate our community so we can collectively deal with racism to make this a better place for everyone especially BIPOC children,” said one parent.

However others, in this case a student, spoke out against it.

“You are fighting tooth and nail to undermine every straight white middle-class member of our community which may I remind you comprises of the vast majority of the student body,” said an Essex Westford School District student.

The school board will do a third reading for possible adoption of the equity policy on June 15.

