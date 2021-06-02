Advertisement

FBI agent charged in off-duty shooting of man on subway

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Court records show an FBI agent has been charged with attempted murder in the off-duty shooting of another man on a Metro subway train last year in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

Agent Eduardo Valdivia made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County Circuit Court on charges including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Valdivia was released on personal recognizance. Prosecutors didn’t object.

Lawyer Robert Bonsib tells The Associated Press that his client has served the community for the past decade and was confronted on the morning of the shooting by a man who threatened his safety.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of the fatal crash on on Route 109 in Cambridge.
Jeffersonville woman dies in crash
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
80% Vt. vax reopening goal expected by end of week
Dane Mitchell meets with Morristown with EMS workers he says saved his life.
Mountain bike crash victim reaches out to rescuers he says saved his life
Randolph woman arrested in connection to burglaries
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department responds to about 40% of the calls in Chelsea and the...
Orange County town confronts police coverage concerns

Latest News

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during...
Reports: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire
Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”
Trump pulls plug on blog launched last month
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
LIVE: Biden updates COVID-19 fight; Free beer, other new incentives for ‘vaccine sprint’
x
2nd man in Kingdom Con case reaches plea deal
When it comes to the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines, the CDC says the two are not...
Vaccine protection may diminish need for yearly boosters