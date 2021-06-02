Advertisement

Federal judge to rehear NH challenge to in-person legislative sessions

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A federal appeals court says it will rehear the case involving a challenge to holding in-person legislative sessions without a remote option in New Hampshire during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s invited U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to weigh in.

Earlier this year, seven Democratic lawmakers sued House Speaker Sherman Packard, a Republican, arguing that not allowing a remote option violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and the state and federal constitutions, and forces them to either risk their lives or abandon their duties as elected officials.

A federal judge in Concord ruled in Packard’s favor. But the Boston-based 1st Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in April to send the case back to the judge to hold further proceedings to determine if the plaintiffs are “persons with disabilities within the meaning” of the ADA or the federal Rehabilitation Act.

The appeals court changed its mind after the New Hampshire attorney general’s office, which is representing Packard, asked for a rehearing. The office had argued that the 1st Circuit did away with legislative immunity in the case “on the broad swath of potential claims arising under the ADA or Rehabilitation Act.”

The appeals court scheduled the rehearing for Sept. 10. It wrote to Garland, saying “given the complexity of this case,” it asked for the federal government’s views on legislative immunity, exceptions to it, and how it might apply to the plaintiffs’ request. Garland’s office has been asked to respond by June 28.

The House is scheduled to meet in person on Thursday and Friday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Scene of the fatal crash on on Route 109 in Cambridge.
Jeffersonville woman dies in crash
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
80% Vt. vax reopening goal expected by end of week
Dane Mitchell meets with Morristown with EMS workers he says saved his life.
Mountain bike crash victim reaches out to rescuers he says saved his life
Randolph woman arrested in connection to burglaries
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department responds to about 40% of the calls in Chelsea and the...
Orange County town confronts police coverage concerns

Latest News

File photo
Brattleboro to lift mask mandate Friday
Not guilty plea entered for NH man accused of killing wife
Littleton, New Hampshire-File photo
More NH virtual job fairs scheduled, technical issues arise
File photo
State funding aims to help Vermont’s affordable housing problem