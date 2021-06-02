Governor Scott signs a number of bills into law, vetoes non-citizen voting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott has signed several bills into law and vetoed two about non-citizen voting.

The first one that he signed into law is providing state funding and investments into child care across Vermont.

The bill expands access to benefits for more families and creates a simplified family co-payment.

Governor Scott says the bill also includes money for providers to pay off student loans and for scholarships.

Lawmakers say the goal is to not only attract child care staff into the workforce but to help them make a career out of it.

The Governor also signed a bill that decriminalizes possession of up to 224 milligrams of buprenorphine.

The medication is used to help people struggling with opioid addiction.

The Governor supports another strategy but believes more data needs to be collected to truly understand the full effectiveness of the drug and worries about the impact of diverted medication and its use outside of treatment.

It is a bit of experimental legislation as lawmakers set a date of July 1, 2023, for the policy to end allowing experts to assess the effectiveness.

The Governor then vetoed two bills sent to his desk, about the same issue.

Winooski and Montpelier wanted anyone who lives in those cities to be able to vote in local elections, even if they’re not yet U.S. citizens or are in the process of being one.

The Governor said no because he wants a uniform, statewide policy.

Scott says the legislature should establish a clear and consistent way of defining how towns determine which legal residents may vote on local issues.

Related Stories:

Vt. lawmakers consider decriminalizing opioid treatment drug

Winooski debating implementing non-citizen voting for local elections

Noncitizen voting approved in Winooski

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.