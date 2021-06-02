Advertisement

H.S. playoff scores for Tuesday, June 1st

Playoff scores for the opening day of the high school spring state tournaments
By Mike McCune
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES FOR TUESDAY, JUNE 1ST

BASEBALL

D-1 PLAYDOWNS

#8 South Burlington 3, #9 Burr and Burton 2

#4 Rice 4, #13 Rutland 1

#12 St. Johnsbury 8, #5 Mount Anthony 5

#10 Burlington 9, #7 BFA-St. Albans 8 F-9 INN.

#6 Colchester 5, #11 Mount Mansfield 3

D-2 PLAYDOWNS

#1 Hartford 10, #16 Lamoille 0 F-6 INN.

#8 Otter Valley 10, #9 North Country 5

#4 Lyndon 8, #13 Lake Region 0

#5 U-32 11, #12 Missisquoi 1 F-5 INN.

#2 Spaulding 11, #15 Milton 1 F-5 INN.

#7 Mount Abraham 12, #10 Stratton Mountain 3

#6 Enosburg 15, #11 Fair Haven 0

No. 3 Harwood 8, No. 14 Springfield 0

D-3 PLAYDOWNS

#5 Hazen 6, #12 Oxbow 3

#6 Vergennes 15, #11 Randolph 1 F-5 INN.

#3 Montpelier 3, #14 Williamstown 2

#8 Windsor 6, #9 Leland & Gray 4

D-4 PLAYDOWNS

#8 Danville 12, #9 West Rutland 2

SOFTBALL

D-1 PLAYDOWNS

#9 Colchester 8, #8 Rutland 3

#4 Essex 19, #13 Burlington 1 F-5

#5 South Burlington 18, #12 Mount Mansfield 1 F-5

#6 St. Johnsbury 12, #11 Champlain Valley 2

#10 North Country 6, #7 Brattleboro 3

D-3 PLAYDOWNS

#4 BFA-Fairfax 15, #13 Thetford 0 (5)

#10 Peoples 15, #7 Vergennes 9

#6 Lake Region 18, #11 Randolph 14

#5 Green Mountain 8, #12 Williamstown 4

#9 Leland & Gray 19, #8 Bellows Falls 11

BOYS LACROSSE

D-1 PLAYDOWNS

#8 Rutland 13, #9 BFA-St. Albans 12

D-2 PLAYDOWNS

#8 St. Johnsbury 14, #9 Burlington 12

#7 Stowe 10, #10 Milton 4

GIRLS LACROSSE

D-1 PLAYDOWNS

#10 Mt. Mansfield 16, #7 Mt. Anthony 8

D-2 PLAYDOWNS

#8 Lamoille 12, #9 Stowe 11

GIRLS TENNIS

D-2 PLAYDOWNS

#8 Harwood 4, #9 Rice 3

BOYS TENNIS

D-1 PLAYDOWNS

#6 CVU 5, #11 Burr & Burton 2

#2 Stowe 5, #15 Essex 2

#7 Woodstock 4, #10 Mt. Mansfield 3

#12 S. Burlington 4, #5 U-32 3

#3 Rutland 6, #14 Rice 1

BOYS ULTIMATE

D-1 PLAYDOWNS

#4 Leland & Gray 15, #13 Bellows Falls 6

#5 Champlain Valley 15, #12 BFA-Fairfax 4

#10 Colchester 11, #7 Montpelier 9

#3 South Burlington 15, #14 St. Johnsbury 5

#6 Rice 15, #11 Essex 10

SCORES COURTESY OF THE BURLINGTON FREE PRESS

