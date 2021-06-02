H.S. playoff scores for Tuesday, June 1st
Playoff scores for the opening day of the high school spring state tournaments
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCORES FOR TUESDAY, JUNE 1ST
BASEBALL
D-1 PLAYDOWNS
#8 South Burlington 3, #9 Burr and Burton 2
#4 Rice 4, #13 Rutland 1
#12 St. Johnsbury 8, #5 Mount Anthony 5
#10 Burlington 9, #7 BFA-St. Albans 8 F-9 INN.
#6 Colchester 5, #11 Mount Mansfield 3
D-2 PLAYDOWNS
#1 Hartford 10, #16 Lamoille 0 F-6 INN.
#8 Otter Valley 10, #9 North Country 5
#4 Lyndon 8, #13 Lake Region 0
#5 U-32 11, #12 Missisquoi 1 F-5 INN.
#2 Spaulding 11, #15 Milton 1 F-5 INN.
#7 Mount Abraham 12, #10 Stratton Mountain 3
#6 Enosburg 15, #11 Fair Haven 0
No. 3 Harwood 8, No. 14 Springfield 0
D-3 PLAYDOWNS
#5 Hazen 6, #12 Oxbow 3
#6 Vergennes 15, #11 Randolph 1 F-5 INN.
#3 Montpelier 3, #14 Williamstown 2
#8 Windsor 6, #9 Leland & Gray 4
D-4 PLAYDOWNS
#8 Danville 12, #9 West Rutland 2
SOFTBALL
D-1 PLAYDOWNS
#9 Colchester 8, #8 Rutland 3
#4 Essex 19, #13 Burlington 1 F-5
#5 South Burlington 18, #12 Mount Mansfield 1 F-5
#6 St. Johnsbury 12, #11 Champlain Valley 2
#10 North Country 6, #7 Brattleboro 3
D-3 PLAYDOWNS
#4 BFA-Fairfax 15, #13 Thetford 0 (5)
#10 Peoples 15, #7 Vergennes 9
#6 Lake Region 18, #11 Randolph 14
#5 Green Mountain 8, #12 Williamstown 4
#9 Leland & Gray 19, #8 Bellows Falls 11
BOYS LACROSSE
D-1 PLAYDOWNS
#8 Rutland 13, #9 BFA-St. Albans 12
D-2 PLAYDOWNS
#8 St. Johnsbury 14, #9 Burlington 12
#7 Stowe 10, #10 Milton 4
GIRLS LACROSSE
D-1 PLAYDOWNS
#10 Mt. Mansfield 16, #7 Mt. Anthony 8
D-2 PLAYDOWNS
#8 Lamoille 12, #9 Stowe 11
GIRLS TENNIS
D-2 PLAYDOWNS
#8 Harwood 4, #9 Rice 3
BOYS TENNIS
D-1 PLAYDOWNS
#6 CVU 5, #11 Burr & Burton 2
#2 Stowe 5, #15 Essex 2
#7 Woodstock 4, #10 Mt. Mansfield 3
#12 S. Burlington 4, #5 U-32 3
#3 Rutland 6, #14 Rice 1
BOYS ULTIMATE
D-1 PLAYDOWNS
#4 Leland & Gray 15, #13 Bellows Falls 6
#5 Champlain Valley 15, #12 BFA-Fairfax 4
#10 Colchester 11, #7 Montpelier 9
#3 South Burlington 15, #14 St. Johnsbury 5
#6 Rice 15, #11 Essex 10
SCORES COURTESY OF THE BURLINGTON FREE PRESS
