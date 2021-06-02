Advertisement

Koffee Kup buyer moving forward with initial agreement

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A deal to get a Vermont bakery company back up and running could be sealed this week.

The owners of Canadian-based Mrs. Dunsters bakery tell WCAX News they expect to have a short-term lease agreement in place Wednesday or Thursday that will allow them to re-open the Koffee Kup plant in Burlington and the Vermont Bread Company plant in Brattleboro.

If all goes well, they expect to have products from both bakeries back on store shelves in six to eight weeks. Initial plans are to hire back enough employees to staff one shift at each facility.

Mrs. Dunsters says they are still working with the receiver and creditors on the purchase of the company and expect that to go close within 90 days.

