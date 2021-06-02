Advertisement

More NH virtual job fairs scheduled, technical issues arise

Littleton, New Hampshire-File photo
Littleton, New Hampshire-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A new round of virtual job fairs has been scheduled by the state of New Hampshire, although some people reported technical difficulties with a couple of recent fairs.

Virtual job fairs have been scheduled for the Great Northwoods & Dartmouth regions on Tuesday, June 8; the Seacoast Region on June 9; the White Mountains Region on June 10; the Lakes Region on June 15; the Monadnock Region on June 16; and the Capital and Southern Region on June 17.

As New Hampshire’s economy rebounded during the coronavirus pandemic, residents receiving unemployment benefits were required to start searching for work as of May 23. The job fairs can be used to satisfy that requirement.

Last week, Cindy Brenner, of Goffstown, said she had some challenges staying connected to one of the job fairs last week that was attended by more than 700 people.

“It would just shut off completely, so you’d have to go back into the email, and so you’d have to rejoin via the link, and hope that it would put you back at the same place you were,” she told New Hampshire Public Radio.

The technical issues are being worked on, said Richard Lavers, deputy commissioner of New Hampshire Employment Security.

