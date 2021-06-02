Advertisement

Not guilty plea entered for NH man accused of killing wife

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Lawyers for a 77-year-old New Hampshire man charged with killing his wife and attacking a family member have entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

A judge ordered that Philip Couture, of Concord, remain jailed pending a hearing and competency evaluation. Police arrived at the home of 78-year-old Marlene Couture on Friday for a report of a homicide. She was found dead there. Police later arrested Philip Couture and charged him with two counts of second-degree murder.

Couture also is accused of second-degree assault for allegedly strangling a relative at the home. She was treated for her injuries and released.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

