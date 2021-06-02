Not guilty plea entered for NH man accused of killing wife

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Lawyers for a 77-year-old New Hampshire man charged with killing his wife and attacking a family member have entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

A judge ordered that Philip Couture, of Concord, remain jailed pending a hearing and competency evaluation. Police arrived at the home of 78-year-old Marlene Couture on Friday for a report of a homicide. She was found dead there. Police later arrested Philip Couture and charged him with two counts of second-degree murder.

Couture also is accused of second-degree assault for allegedly strangling a relative at the home. She was treated for her injuries and released.

