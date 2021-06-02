Advertisement

Plattsburgh nursing home reaches vaccine milestone

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh nursing home says they have reached a major milestone.

According to Meadowbrook Healthcare, they have vaccinated 100% of their staff.

The assistant director of nursing is thanking their “dedicated team for always putting residents & patients FIRST!”

