Police still searching for missing Ludlow man

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are still on the search for a missing Ludlow man, last seen Monday night.

Police say 76-year-old Russell Nord was reported missing around 7:00 p.m.

He was last seen in the area of East Hill Road in Ludlow.

Several crews are helping in the search, including the Killington Search and Rescue and the Vermont Air National Guard.

Police say Nord was last seen wearing a green baseball hat, flannel shirt, white and blue New England Patriots jacket, and black fleece pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

