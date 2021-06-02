Advertisement

Police still searching for missing Ludlow man

Russell Nord, 76, missing Ludlow man
Russell Nord, 76, missing Ludlow man(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are still on the search for a missing Ludlow man, last seen Monday night.

Police say 76-year-old Russell Nord was reported missing around 7:00 p.m.

He was last seen in the area of East Hill Road in Ludlow.

Several crews are helping in the search, including the Killington Search and Rescue and the Vermont Air National Guard.

Police say Nord was last seen wearing a green baseball hat, flannel shirt, white and blue New England Patriots jacket, and black fleece pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of the fatal crash on on Route 109 in Cambridge.
Jeffersonville woman dies in crash
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
80% Vt. vax reopening goal expected by end of week
Randolph woman arrested in connection to burglaries
Dane Mitchell meets with Morristown with EMS workers he says saved his life.
Mountain bike crash victim reaches out to rescuers he says saved his life
Camel's Hump from Mt. Hunger/File
Hikers urged to be prepared for the worst

Latest News

Governor Scott signs a number of bills into law, vetoes non-citizen voting
Governor Scott signs a number of bills into law, vetoes non-citizen voting
Burlington School District
Burlington School District’s paraeducators negotiating for new contract
Essex Westford School District
Essex School board one step closer to voting on equity policy