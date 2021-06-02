State funding hopes to help Vermont’s affordable housing problem

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Providing adequate housing is something the state of Vermont has been wrestling with for years, but the pandemic has only pulled at the problem more.

“It became just a bit overwhelming to know that the need for affordable housing is greater than ever,” said Michael Monte, the CEO of the Champlain Housing Trust.

Monte says popping up market-rate apartments is great, and they are needed, but out of reach for many.

Currently 36% of all households in the state rent or own are cost burdened by their housing costs according to the Vermont Housing Finance Agency.

“The pandemic really tore open the wound that has been there for a while,” said Monte.

The Champlain Housing Trust alone in the first four months of the year saw 914 applications for affordable apartments with fewer than 50 available and they aren’t the only ones.

“What we are seeing around the state and especially in Chittenden County is an incredible lack of housing. There just aren’t enough houses available,” said Jess Hyman, the associate director of housing efficacy programs at the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity or CVOEO.

She says Chittenden County’s vacancy rate is between 1% - 2% across all affordability. Astonishingly low, so it isn’t a surprise that the housing that is around is expensive. It’s simply supply and demand.

“People aren’t earning enough money, and that there isn’t enough housing and the housing is expensive, all of a sudden, it puts a lot of people in precarious situations,” said Hyman.

And the state is aware.

According to Champlain Valley Housing Trust, the budget sitting on Governor Scott’s desk awaiting a signature would pump about $190 million, both state and federal into affordable housing investments.

“We need more strategies, more funding and more tools in the toolbox to build more affordable rental units and affordable home ownership units,” said Josh Hanford, commissioner of Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development.

Short-term and long-term, the state is planning for that.

The state plans to continue a program bringing existing vacant housing back online with repairs, resulting in hundreds of units quickly.

But Monte feels, this problem won’t simply disappear.

“We are going to do some great stuff hopefully and hopefully will the rest of the people in the state but it’s still just startling, just startling how much is needed,” said Monte.

Officials say the long-term solution is to build more housing that’s within reach of lower income individuals, but in the short-term, it’s about offering resources to those that need them.

“To invest, to do a public private partnership providing small incentives to private owners of this housing stock to quickly repair it, add weatherization compliments and make it available for folks in need. Another program is repurposing existing properties, think unused office buildings, or hotels or lodging establishments,” said Hanford.

Hanford also says there are units that are popping up and are taking in new tenants, but they aren’t necessarily accessible to lower income individuals based on current demand in the market being so high.

