BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! It sure was nice to get the sunshine and warmer temperatures back again on Tuesday. Today will also feature sunshine, and it will be even warmer today than it was on Tuesday.

A frontal system moving up through the Ohio Valley will start to move into our southern areas by late afternoon & evening with some shower activity. Those showers will move northward as we go through the overnight. Then on Thursday, that system will be pivoting around and will be moving from NW to SE with showers and possible thunderstorms, especially later in the afternoon & evening in our central & southern sections.

A weak disturbance will swing through on Friday with a few more showers. Then it will dry out and really heat up as we go through the weekend and into next week. High temperatures will be climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s.

If we get 3 days in a row with a high of 90 degrees or more, that will make it an official heat wave. Right now it looks like we will indeed get that first heat wave of the summer as we get into next week. Get ready to be sweaty! -Gary

